White House lights up to honor the boys in blue

The White House honored police officers Monday evening with a special display.

The White House was illuminated in a royal blue hue to honor police officers around the country. Thousands of cops are currently in Washington D.C. to celebrate police week.

Trump spoke to a congregation of police officers on Monday. During Monday’s National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service, Trump implored the nation to thank their police.

“To all Americans watching this event today,” he said, “next time you see a cop on the beat, take a moment to say two wonderful words which they so readily deserve: Thank you.”



