Menu
youtube_kimmel baby 2 Read this Next

Jimmy Kimmel got choked up when he introduced this very special guest to his audience
Advertisement

The family of the man who allegedly launched a failed ISIS-inspired terror attack in New York City, while saying they are “heartbroken” by Monday’s attack, is raising questions about the way law enforcement agencies were handling the investigation.


Akayed Ullah, 27, set off a homemade pipe bomb at the Port Authority Bus Terminal subway station Monday morning. He partially detonated the device, seriously wounded himself and injured three others, according to law enforcement.

Later Monday, Albert Fox Cahn, the Legal Director for the New York Chapter of the Council for Islamic Relations, released a statement critical of investigation tactics.

“We are heartbroken by the violence that was targeted at our city today and by the allegations being made against a member of our family. But we’re also outraged by the behavior of the law enforcement officials who held children as small as 4 years old out in the cold and who pulled a teenager out of high school classes to interrogate him without lawyer, without his parents,” the statement said.

It is unclear if the 4-year-old and the teenager were related to the suspect, according to the New York Post. The family continued to be critical of investigators, according to the Post, even though he tried to launch a terror attack in a crowded subway that could have resulted in mass murder.

RELATED: Authorities say the New York City bomber wanted “revenge” and his choice of target was all about Christmas

“These are not the sorts of actions we expect from our justice system,” Cahn’s statement continued. “We have every confidence that our justice system will find the truth behind this attack and that we will in the end be able learn what occurred today.”

Ullah, who lived in Brooklyn and is said to have lived in the United States for seven years, walked through the Port Authority station with wires attached to him and a 5-inch metal pipe bomb and battery pack strapped to his midsection.

Carrying the device under the right side of his jacket, he detonated it prematurely inside the tunnel.

Police were able to quickly take him into custody.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Jeffrey Caplan
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

One bad drawing and a small French Bulldog helped this artist overcome homelessness

One bad drawing and a small French Bulldog helped this artist overcome homelessness

This adorable celebrity baby has some big news to share with her daddy’s fans

This adorable celebrity baby has some big news to share with her daddy’s fans

A former police chief has a new prosthetic arm, and he wants his old job back — but his town disagrees
Across the U.S.A.

A former police chief has a new prosthetic arm, and he wants his old job back — but his town disagrees

,
Sheriff responds after controversial, “tasteless” drug overdose meme circulates his department
Across the U.S.A.

Sheriff responds after controversial, “tasteless” drug overdose meme circulates his department

,
A mom allegedly took heroin with her kids present and almost took all three of them to the grave
Across the U.S.A.

A mom allegedly took heroin with her kids present and almost took all three of them to the grave

,
The “most fascinating” surgery of one vet’s life involved a dog and 21 weird items in her stomach
Across the U.S.A.

The “most fascinating” surgery of one vet’s life involved a dog and 21 weird items in her stomach

,
Advertisement