Whoa, look at where Casey Anthony showed up over the weekend

WPTV-5 of Palm Beach, Florida reports that Casey Anthony was among almost 3,000 who showed up to march to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in an anti-Trump protest on Saturday, Feb. 4. She is rarely seen in public, maintaining a very low profile. At the protest, Anthony donned a backwards Cleveland Indians cap, glowstick wristbands, and a neutral-colored shirt.

Casey Anthony was famously cleared in the 2008 murder of her daughter, Caylee, despite evidence that many believed pinned the crime on her. Though she faced trial in Orlando, Anthony moved to the Palm Beach area after the lengthy trial and media firestorm, the news station reports.





She would not talk to press on camera, but told members of the media that she did not support the President’s policies.