Whopper babies: one Burger King parking lot has become a popular birthing place

A Burger King parking lot in New Jersey saw two births in as many days; and both babies were delivered by the same first responders.

The relatively small town of Denville, New Jersey only has a population of around 16,000 and when the firefighters were called for consecutive births, it was an action-packed couple of days. EMT Shannon Covert recalled the first birth to CBS New York, saying “Within a few minutes, the baby was out … We got [the mother] into the ambulance and handed the baby to her and let her hold him the whole way to the hospital, so she was happy about that.”





The next night, the baby was even quicker. By the time the firefighters and first responders arrived on the scene, the mom was already delivering. Both births occurred in the same section of the parking lot and both mothers gave birth to healthy baby boys.

Neither mother was hoping to give birth in the parking lot; the first family was bogged down on their way to the hospital by traffic stemming from an accident. The second mother simply wasn’t able to make it to the hospital before her son decided he wanted to enter the world, USA Today reports. Maybe he wanted a whopper?