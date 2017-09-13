With alcohol’s help, a man succesfully made the swim across the Hoover Dam

A Welsh forklift driver made history in August as the first man to swim across the Hoover Dam — and he accomplished the feat on the tail end of a drinking spree.

Arron Hughes, 28, was in Las Vegas for a bachelor party when he and his friends ended up at the historic structure. He explained to the Daily Post, “We were all just standing there, and I thought, ‘Fuck it! I’m going for a swim.’ I got to the bottom and thought ‘I can make that’.” Luckily for Hughes, nine of the ten turbines in the dam were not running and he wasn’t sucked underwater.





RELATED: Seven months after assaulting two women with a sex toy a cop is going to jail

He explained that he’d been partying continuously for 37 hours, and had already had a few drinks that day. It took the daredevil 30 minutes to swim to the other side, and he says he could feel the dam sucking him in. Even more absurd, he made the entire swim while wearing tennis shoes. When he got to the other end, the police were waiting for him. He says “They were like ‘nobody has ever done this before.'” The European swimmer was fined $330 and released.

The exact number of people who have died trying to accomplish the feat is unknown.