With legislation on the horizon, gun owners are scrambling to buy these after Las Vegas

As word circulates that lawmakers will try and place a ban on certain gun accessories used in a recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, gun owners are buying up large capacity magazine and bump stocks.

Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old real estate investor, used high capacity magazines and bump stocks to inflict greater carnage on Sunday in Las Vegas. Before he killed himself, Paddock took the lives of nearly 60 people, and injured over 500 more. By utilizing a bump stock, Paddock was able to get a higher rate of fire power out of a semi-automatic weapon.





In the days following the shooting, several online gun retailers have reported sell outs for the accessories.

“People are landing on our website actually looking for them. It wasn’t a seller for us but there was a ton of demand for it once people knew,” a representative for BigAmory.com told the Daily Mail on Thursday.

“Never did we get even a call for them and then all of a sudden, overnight, we had more traffic than we ever had.”

Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) are leading the legislative movement to make such accessories illegal.

“If somebody can essentially convert a semi-automatic weapon by buying one of these and utilizing it and cause the kind of mayhem and mass casualties that we saw in Las Vegas, that’s something of obvious concern that we ought to explore,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told reporters this week.

A Republican-led bill that would outlaw gun stocks is expected by close of business on Thursday. Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) is one of several lawmakers who plans to introduce such legislation.