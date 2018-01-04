Menu
Screen Shot 2018-01-04 at 4.31.59 PM Read this Next

Mama June shared an embarrassing story that left Honey Boo Boo totally speechless
Advertisement

A New Jersey woman will soon be a whopping $5 million richer after checking the numbers on the scratch-off lottery ticket she accidentally purchased two weeks ago.


Oksana Zaharov, 46, meant to buy a $1 scratch-off ticket while she was shopping in New York City, but she was mistakenly issued a $10 one by the clerk instead. Even though she went ahead a bought it anyway, she waited a full two weeks to check it.

“When the clerk handed me the wrong ticket I felt bad so I decided to just go ahead and buy it,” she said on Tuesday. “I actually used the ticket as a bookmark for a couple weeks before I decided to scratch it.”

RELATED: There are two chances to make over $400 million this week — you just have to be really lucky

Much to her surprise, she eventually scratched off her ticket to reveal the winning numbers.

Oksana Zaharov (New York Lottery)

“I never win anything,” Zaharov said. “I was sure the ticket was fake. It wasn’t until I brought it into the office that I knew it was for real.”

The mother of two will receive 19 annual payments of $260,000 ($172,068 after taxes) and one additional payment of $60,000 ($39,708 after taxes). Then, she will continue to receive annual net payments of $172,068. With her newfound wealth, Zaharov plans to take her family on a vacation to the Bahamas and to set aside much of the remaining money for her children’s future college educations.

RELATED: A glitch ruined Christmas for lottery winners in one state

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A couple seemed to have the good life, but the husband and father allegedly ended it all

A couple seemed to have the good life, but the husband and father allegedly ended it all

People in Oregon are now legally allowed to pump their own gas — and some people are REALLY mad about it

People in Oregon are now legally allowed to pump their own gas — and some people are REALLY mad about it

There are two chances to make over $400 million this week — you just have to be really lucky

There are two chances to make over $400 million this week — you just have to be really lucky

The size of this fit mother-to-be’s baby bump has people thinking she’s faking her pregnancy

The size of this fit mother-to-be’s baby bump has people thinking she’s faking her pregnancy

A sheriff’s department mourns veteran deputy they say was killed in a violent attack following a car crash

A sheriff’s department mourns veteran deputy they say was killed in a violent attack following a car crash

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement