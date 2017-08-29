Woman eating a salad from Target narrowly avoids a mouthful of live amphibian

A California woman claims she found a live frog in a box of lettuce mix she had purchased from her local Target and is keeping the animal as a pet. Becky Garfinkel had made, dressed and was about halfway through eating a salad last week when she noticed something trying to leap out of it: a live frog.

“As I’m pulling to go stab another bite, I see a frog sitting in my salad plate after I’ve eaten almost the entire salad,” she recalled the traumatic experience. “Completely freaked out – screamed. I threw up afterward because I was traumatized. I’m a vegetarian and I couldn’t believe there was a frog in there.”





RELATED: A woman vomited after finding a rotting mystery corpse in a restaurant salad — it tested for “very high” levels of E. coli

After scooping the little guy out of her meal, Garfinkel rinsed salad dressing off of him and noticed that he was on the brink of death.

“[My husband] noticed that he was kind of not moving a lot and he rolled over,” she said. “So he decides, let’s do some chest compressions. With his finger – I’m not kidding you – barely pushes on the little frog and he breathes and turns around. I’m like, ‘Okay, We have to keep him.'”

According to Garfinkel, the lettuce in question came from a box of Taylor Farms baby spring salad mix, which she bought at Target. She reached out to Target about the matter, and the company provided her with a $5 gift card and assured her they would be in contact with Taylor Farms. As for the frog, Garkinfel says he’s doing much better, and she has named him Lucky.

RELATED: A California woman didn’t order frog in her salad, but it came with one anyway