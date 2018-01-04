One woman found herself in an amazing situation when she was accidentally booked on the wrong flight.

Reddit user shadybaby22 took a picture of herself while she flew from New York to Washington, D.C., and posted it to a subreddit called r/MildlyInteresting. She was the only passenger sitting in the aircraft.





“I got a whole plane to myself when I was accidentally booked on a flight just meant for moving crew,” she captioned the picture.

She explained a bit more in a followup post:

For people asking what happened: I realized something was wrong when I was the only one in the waiting area 45 minutes before take off. One of the airport agents came over while I was waiting and asked if that was the flight I was waiting for then said “I knew this would happen.” When my flight was canceled about 8 hours earlier a confused agent gave me and half the passengers a seat for the plane in the pic before another agent realized everyone could go on an earlier flight. They made an announcement on the speaker but I’d already left to go back to my parent’s house nearby to wait for the next few hours. I was never contacted about the flight change.

It only takes one bad plane experience to realize how lucky u/shadybaby22 was. Just ask this Polish man who became so fed up with his flight being stuck on the runway that he opened the emergency exit, climbed onto the wing of the plane and waited.

(H/T Mashable)

