Menu
Shit Bandit Read this Next

There's a "S**t Bandit" on the loose in an Arkansas neighborhood, and residents are not happy
Advertisement

One woman found herself in an amazing situation when she was accidentally booked on the wrong flight.

Reddit user shadybaby22 took a picture of herself while she flew from New York to Washington, D.C., and posted it to a subreddit called r/MildlyInteresting. She was the only passenger sitting in the aircraft.


“I got a whole plane to myself when I was accidentally booked on a flight just meant for moving crew,” she captioned the picture.

I got a whole plane to myself when I was accidentally booked on a flight just meant for moving crew. from mildlyinteresting

She explained a bit more in a followup post:

For people asking what happened: I realized something was wrong when I was the only one in the waiting area 45 minutes before take off. One of the airport agents came over while I was waiting and asked if that was the flight I was waiting for then said “I knew this would happen.” When my flight was canceled about 8 hours earlier a confused agent gave me and half the passengers a seat for the plane in the pic before another agent realized everyone could go on an earlier flight. They made an announcement on the speaker but I’d already left to go back to my parent’s house nearby to wait for the next few hours. I was never contacted about the flight change.

It only takes one bad plane experience to realize how lucky u/shadybaby22 was. Just ask this Polish man who became so fed up with his flight being stuck on the runway that he opened the emergency exit, climbed onto the wing of the plane and waited.

(H/T Mashable)

RELATED: Pilot surprises flight attendant in front of entire plane — and the internet loves it

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A couple seemed to have the good life, but the husband and father allegedly ended it all

A couple seemed to have the good life, but the husband and father allegedly ended it all

People in Oregon are now legally allowed to pump their own gas — and some people are REALLY mad about it

People in Oregon are now legally allowed to pump their own gas — and some people are REALLY mad about it

There are two chances to make over $400 million this week — you just have to be really lucky

There are two chances to make over $400 million this week — you just have to be really lucky

The size of this fit mother-to-be’s baby bump has people thinking she’s faking her pregnancy

The size of this fit mother-to-be’s baby bump has people thinking she’s faking her pregnancy

A sheriff’s department mourns veteran deputy they say was killed in a violent attack following a car crash

A sheriff’s department mourns veteran deputy they say was killed in a violent attack following a car crash

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement