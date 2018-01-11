Menu
Ingraham Trump immigration debate Read this Next

Laura Ingraham warns President Trump of a revolt from his base if he crumbles on building a "big, beautiful wall"
Advertisement

Christine Evans was in for quite the bout of nausea when she said she opened her new pair of jeans from Nordstrom and discovered a dirty thong in the package.


She posted a photo of the nasty surprise to her Twitter and tagged Nordstom in her complaint, writing, “After many years of loyalty to your company, I was appalled at the lack of customer service you gave me when I received a pair of not your daughter’s jeans with a dirty and worn womens thong in the front pocket.”

Evans claims that she called customer service but that “the response was not adequate with company standards and the customer service [Nordstrom prides itself] on.”

Nordstrom did end up responding to Evans later the same day. A representative of the company wrote, “We’re sorry for any disappointment caused, Christine. Could you please send us a [direct message] with more details including your order number? We’d like to look into this.”

Evans said that the company offered her a replacement pair of jeans but also said that “nothing else can be done.” She added, “I would imagine that a company such as this one could do more for a loyal, card-holding customer.” She also said that she’s a nurse and called the “health hazards” of the pair of panties “astounding.”

RELATED: Why Walmart’s 1 million hourly workers are about to see their paychecks get bigger

On Nordstrom’s site, the “Not Your Daughter’s Jeans” range in price from $52 to $134. There are dozens of different styles with different cuts — The Sun reports that Evans ordered the “Alina Stretch Ankle Jeans.”

Nordstrom has found themselves in a number of puddles of hot water in the past year. There was a controversy when the company dropped Ivanka Trump’s brand, citing low performance. They also incurred plenty of criticism when they sold what was essentially a rock wrapped in leather for $85 in the 2016 Christmas season.

Alex Thomas About the author:
Alex is from Delaware. He lives in DC.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

The senior couple who got caught with 60 pounds of pot is back in the news, but this time it’s a lot worse

The senior couple who got caught with 60 pounds of pot is back in the news, but this time it’s a lot worse

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

A school board gave a bizarre explanation after a teacher was removed from a meeting in handcuffs

A school board gave a bizarre explanation after a teacher was removed from a meeting in handcuffs

Seattle’s sugary drink tax could go statewide, and it’s jacking up prices in a huge way

Seattle’s sugary drink tax could go statewide, and it’s jacking up prices in a huge way

After a cold snap, Florida is waking up to thousands of scaly surprises

After a cold snap, Florida is waking up to thousands of scaly surprises

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement