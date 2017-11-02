When a teenager broke into her home, this octogenarian opened fire

A 19-year-old man is dead after he broke into the wrong home and was shot by a woman in her late 80s who was living there.

The Marion, Arkansas, woman, who has not been named, was asleep at 3:31 a.m. Sunday morning when ADT alarm company received an alert that a possible burglar broke into her home. The company contacted her and local law enforcement. She says that she yelled at the young man, telling him to leave. When he continued toward her, she opened fire.

The deceased teen has been identified as 19-year-old Cody Smith, who was allegedly drunk and may have broken into the woman’s home thinking it was his. Over a dozen people told Fox13 that the teen was at a Halloween party earlier that night. The community is mourning Smith’s loss and a GoFundMe has been set up in his name.





One neighbor told WREG, “Of course it makes you a little more concerned about your neighborhood if you have people that are breaking into homes.” Smith recently graduated from a nearby high school and grief counselors are reaching out to students affected by the loss.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says that an investigation is ongoing but that no charges have been filed.