Woman so feared her abusive ex-boyfriend that she predicted her own death

Stella Martinez was involved in such an abusive relationship that the 39-year-old predicted her own death in a Facebook post before her ex-boyfriend ultimately beat her so badly during a fight that she died from brain injuries on June 23.

“I’ll be dead before (they) do anything,” she wrote in a Facebook comment in January.

In several Facebook posts, she wrote about the abusive relationship and her inability to get help from the police. The fight that put her in a coma occurred on June 3. Her ex-boyfriend, Christopher Wood, who faces a murder charge, was seen by police choking her and pulling out her hair, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.





Afterward, she had no pulse.

According to the newspaper, Martinez and Wood, 41, appear to have started dating in May 2016. They exchanged sweet notes on Facebook at times last year, but come January things changed abruptly. Martinez wrote in January, “I wish I never met you, I did everything for you.”

Also in January, she wrote, “Although I have no doubt (you’re) still going to try to kill me but you will never find me”

Police, according to the Review-Journal, confirmed that they received multiple calls about domestic violence incidents between Martinez and Wood. On one occasion, police arrested Martinez.

From that point, Martinez feared that if she sought help from the police again they would try to turn the incident against her.

Martinez’s friends urged her to obtain a restraining order against Wood or move out of town where she would be safe, but she did not heed their warning.

She was beaten so badly that she was hospitalized for nearly three weeks before she died.