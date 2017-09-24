Woman who ripped Hobby Lobby’s “insensitive” cotton decor in a viral post explains it all

Daniell Rider, of Killeen, Texas, is explaining herself after her assertion that a cotton display at a Hobby Lobby was offensive went viral.

Rider posted a picture of cotton in a vase onto Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page. There, she called on the store to remove what she said was an insensitive display:

“It doesn’t represent a decoration for me. It represents a time of oppression for my people,” she told KCEN-TV’s Emani Payne in an interview following the incident.





Rider explained, “I wasn’t trying to be divisive.” Instead, she says she was “simply a consumer talking to a retailer.”

