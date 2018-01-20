Adult film actress Olivia Lua was recently found dead at a California rehab clinic, which makes her the latest in the string of deaths that have plagued the porn industry. Her death is being attributed to an overdose. She was only 23 years old at the time of her death.





Lua’s agency confirmed her death on Thursday, saying in a statement, “Much comment has been recently made on the number of adult stars having passed in the last year, and with great sadness, we must inform that the list has grown longer. We learned today that Olivia Lua passed away this morning — may she rest in peace,” the New York Daily News reports.

On Jan. 7, actress Olivia Nova was found dead at her home in Las Vegas following what authorities believe to be blood poisoning related to a urinary tract infection, according to a Metro report. In December, star August Ames committed suicide after she was bullied online for making controversial remarks that were seen as homophobic. Actresses Yuri Love and Shyla Stylez were also recently found dead.

I feel it everywhere, nothing scares me anymore 🌙 pic.twitter.com/oi4QMoBVgj — Olivia Lua † (@OliviaxLua) January 17, 2018

RELATED: So, Megyn Kelly had a porn star on her show today

She was reportedly on the right path and starting to get sober before relapsing. The night before her death, she posted a photo of herself with the caption, “I feel it everywhere, nothing scares anymore.” The facility where Lua died has not been identified beyond the reports that it was in West Hollywood.

Thinking about the d like… A post shared by Olivia Lua (@oliviaxlua) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

Mirror notes that Nova and Lua were both signed to the same talent agency, LA Direct Models. The agency’s operator said that they are paying attention to the deaths and that he does not believe the women ever met.

RELATED: A porn star has unexpectedly passed away at the age of 20 in Las Vegas, and the cause is still unknown