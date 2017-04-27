You can tow a boat a couple of ways. But this way?

Got a trailer hitch, but no trailer? Really, really need to hit the water? Get creative.

Shooting video that he later uploaded to Facebook, Kenneth Keegan of Hudson, Florida may have found the most intensely Florida way to haul a boat we’ve ever seen. We assure you it’s pure coincidence that the Florida way is also the stupidest way to do it.

Once the video went viral, Keegan attached a GoFundMe for a friend he says needs money for heart surgery — that’s the link.

The driver — who Keegan was wise to stay far from — has attached the stern of his flat-bottomed boat to the hitch for a motor scooter, wrapping a cable or two around the boat to hold it there. They’ve also, curiously, angled the boat in such a way that it drags in the wind, giving it a better chance of simply flying off the back.





Folks, no matter how nice a day it is, do not do this. That’s all.

