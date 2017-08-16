“You just magnified her” — Heather Heyer’s parents remember her fearlessness at her memorial service

Heather Heyer’s parents, Mark Heyer and Susan Bro, each spoke during her Wednesday memorial service. She died as she was protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday.

Father of Heather Heyer chokes up at memorial service: "No father should have to do this. But I love my daughter…just love one another" pic.twitter.com/TXba7UiY2Q — ABC News (@ABC) August 16, 2017

Heyer’s father remembered her passion and desire to always stand up.

“She loved people, she wanted equality, and, in this issue on the day of her passing, she wanted to put down hate,” her father recalled. “And for my part, we just need to stop all this stuff and forgive each other. I think that’s what the Lord would want us to do.”





Heather Heyer's mother inspires round of applause: "They tried to kill my child to shut her up, well guess what, you just magnified her." pic.twitter.com/ywrgjrho84 — ABC News (@ABC) August 16, 2017

Heyer’s mother proclaimed that her memory would live on.

“They tried to kill my child to shut her up,” said Bro. “Well guess what? You just magnified her.”

Heyer passed away after James Alex Fields, Jr. allegedly drove his vehicle through a crowd of counter-protesters at the rally.