Donald Trump, Jr. has been active on Twitter when it comes to pointing out the sexual misconduct of certain public figures such as Sen. Al Franken. He did just that Wednesday, pointing out that two more women had come forward with allegations against Franken.





Talk amongst yourselves: Two more women accuse Sen Al Franken of inappropriate touching https://t.co/rM17xQdbz6 # via @HuffPostPol — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2017

Well, that tweet was about all that Billy Baldwin could stomach, so he too took to Twitter to fire back at Trump, Jr. But Baldwin not only shot back with an insult aimed at President Donald Trump’s alleged sexual misconduct over the years, he accused Trump of showing up uninvited to a party at the Plaza Hotel and hitting on his wife, Chynna Phillips.

Baldwin said Trump invited his wife on his helicopter to Atlantic City.

“She showed his fat ass the door.#TrumpRussia,” the tweet ended.

Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations.

In fact… I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel… your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife… invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City. She showed his fat ass the door.#TrumpRussia https://t.co/A8BInetbbZ — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 23, 2017

Billy is the brother of actors Alec, who plays the Trump character on “Saturday Night Live,” and Stephen Baldwin.

A man who attended the party, the New York Daily News reported, said that Baldwin was hosting an intimate get-together in a Plaza hotel room for his soon-to-be wife Chynna Phillips’ birthday when Trump unexpectedly knocked on the door.

At the time, Trump owned the swanky hotel and he was often fixture at parties there until he was forced to sell the hotel after declaring bankruptcy in November 1992.

“Trump came barging in and started saying, ‘Let’s get in my helicopter, let’s blow this party and get out of here,'” the party attendant told the New York Daily News.

He said there were only about five people in the room at the time at that they started to become uncomfortable as Trump continued on.

“He tried to coerce her into getting in his helicopter,” the party guest told the Daily News. “[Phillips] laughed uncomfortably at the prospect and said thanks but no thanks.”

The party guest said that once Trump realized it was not a raging party, he lost interest.

“When Trump realized it wasn’t a raging Hollywood party with strippers hanging from the roof, he left with his tail between his legs,” the person told the newspaper. “He was in the room for maybe 10 minutes.”

The White House declined to comment, the paper said.

Since Trump announced his campaign, nearly two dozen women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Many of the accusers claim Trump forced himself on them, groped and kissed them without consent, however Trump has denied all accusations. He has even threatened to sue the women.

Earlier this week, Trump faced criticism for continuing to endorse Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore, who has been accused by at least nine women of sexually harassing or assaulting them, including women who were 14 years old at the time.