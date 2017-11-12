After 1 good election day, “Saturday Night Live” tears down Democrats who say “We’re back!”

They love to talk about Trump, but Democrats aren’t safe, either.

“Saturday Night Live” skewered top Democrats in a “Message from the DNC” on the heels of an Election Day that saw Democrats rack up wins in races large and small across the country.

Reading the victory as only the Democratic Party can, “Nancy Pelosi” (Kate McKinnon) and “Dianne Feinstein” (Cecily Strong) announce, “We’re back, baby!” as they pronounce the words but move nothing but their mouths.

“Estamos de vuelta!” adds an uncomfortably eager Tim Kaine, played by Mikey Day, who has one line of English in the whole bit.

“[Voters] told President Trump, ‘We don’t like what you’re doing at all, sir,'” says Alex Moffat, playing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who later adds, “You love us again, and we haven’t felt this confident since the day before Trump won.”

Then, some more notorious faces step in.

“I’m team player Donna Brazile,” announces Leslie Jones, playing the former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair. Brazile’s book was loaded with claims that appeared to confirm that the debt-laden Democratic National Committee leaned into the Clinton campaign well before the election, which offered to prop up the Committee and later secured an agreement that helped them choose DNC staffers.

“I am going to destroy all of this,” Jones inserts at the end of the skit as Democrats come together to announce that they’re back.

They need “another path for our country” and “another vision for America,” but that turns out to be: “Another chance for me, Hillary Rodham Clinton. Just one more chance. And maybe one more chance after that,” says Kate McKinnon, reprising her role as the former Secretary of State who lost the election to Donald Trump.

Oh, and stick around to the end to see who paid for it!