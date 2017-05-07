After a bad break-up, a 27-year-old woman stabbed her own father to death and said she got the idea from a movie

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. – A former Pitt soccer player accused of stabbing her father to death at their Plum Borough home said she was inspired by a movie.

Christina Nicassio, 27, was taken into custody after police said she killed her father at a residence in the 900 block of Capri Court early Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Nicassio who was a dedicated and skilled physician and who devoted his life to compassionate care of his patients,” the statement said.

Police said the incident took place around 3 a.m.

During an interview with investigators, Nicassio said she “felt the world was ending,” according to the criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Nicassio told police that she had suffered a bad break-up about a week ago. Her parents attempted to take her to Forbes Hospital to “get her help,” the complaint read.

Nicassio then grabbed a knife, which prompted her mother to call 911, according to the criminal complaint.

“They were trying to take me to the hospital to find out what is wrong with me, I didn’t want to go,” she told police.

According to the complaint, Nicassio’s father attempted to take the knife from her, so she stabbed him twice in the chest. Her mother, Sandra Nicassio, called 911.

Nicassio told police she “got played by Hollywood,” referring to a movie scenario in which someone stabs their father because they were unable to “love someone else,” according to the complaint.

She told police the movie she was referring to was “The Mummy Returns.”

Nicassio is a former women’s soccer player at the University of Pittsburgh. According to her team biography, she played for the team from 2007-2009. She was very involved in her community, and graduated from Plum High School.

Plum residents like Dawn Aducci said they are trying to make sense of the tragedy.

“A family is destroyed. Not only to lose a loved one, but to have the family member commit the crime, that’s a shame,” Aducci said. “I can’t even fathom what somebody would be thinking or going through that that would happen.”

Nicassio is being held at the Allegheny County Jail on charges of criminal homicide and possessing an instrument of crime. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.