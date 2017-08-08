After a guy planned six individual dates on the same night, the women he asked out joined forces to put him in his place

While Lisette Pylant was out with her friends over the weekend celebrating turning 26, her friends caught her texting her cheating ex-boyfriend, so they found a random guy named Justin at the bar to introduce her to. He bought her a drink, and the pair made plans to get together Monday at the Truxton Inn in Washington, D.C., only Pylant had no idea what she was getting herself into.

It turns out that Pylant wasn’t the only woman that Justin had made plans with that night. When she met him at the bar, where her friend Kyle is a bartender, Justin told her that some of his friends were going to meet him there around at 6:15. When that time rolled around, however, it wasn’t Kyle’s friends who showed up – it was his second date of the evening.





After Pylant figured out what was happening, she clued the other date in on Justin’s antics and started tweeting a thread of updates that has since gone viral.

Pylant told Select All that it was when Justin went to take a phone call that she told his second date what was happening.

“I said ‘Are you here on a date with him? Because I’m here on a date with him. We should probably just go get a drink together and leave this dude here.'”

The pair went across the street to grab drinks at another bar when Justin’s third date showed up. It turns out that’s who he was talking to on the phone.

The two girls and I have now gotten both bartenders and the bouncer in on this and are taking this guy for all he's worth over here — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

Pylant and Justin’s second date told the third woman what was going on, and the trio headed to a second bar while friends of Pylant who were originally coming to save her from the bad date decided to hang out at the first bar to see if additional women showed up.

The two girls and I decided to be best friends, left together to go get drinks and dinner at another bar and left homeboy with the bill 👌🏽 — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

We're now all hanging out at another bar together pic.twitter.com/jasDbaDQCL — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

“At this point we’ve formed like a coalition,” Pylant said. “We’re making fun of him and he’s trying to play it off like he didn’t triple-book himself, or really sextuple, book himself.”

In the end, three more women showed up for a date with Justin, bringing the total to six.

You win some, you lose some – but hopefully you make three new best friends in the process 🍾 cheers ladies 💪🏽 don't fuck with us pic.twitter.com/lxQ3f6Km2P — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Pylant, who said this was the craziest thing to ever happen to her, told Rare.us via text that following the events of the evening, Justin reached out to Jessica, the sixth date.

“How was the hate Justin rally?” he texted her.

“Nobody had a hate Justin rally,” she responded. “It was pretty funny tho, you have to admit. Dude, you can’t do that lol at least not at the same bar. Let alone the same night.”

Despite being one of the worst date(s) ever, the six women bonded over getting even with Justin, and their friendship isn’t coming to an end anytime soon.

“We’re making a ‘Sister Wives’ group chat and taking selfies and planning a brunch,” Pylant said. “We’re gonna watch ‘John Tucker Must Die.'”