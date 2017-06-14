After Jeff Sessions’ testimony, Fox News’ Jesse Watters claims the Russia investigation has reached a dead end

Apparently, Fox News’ Jesse Watters has heard enough to definitively claim any notion of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia as dead.

Following Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Watters declared the collusion aspect of the case all but dead.

“The Democrats are trying to paint Jeff Sessions out to be a traitor,” Watters said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Five.” “The man is not a traitor. He’s a patriot.”

Watters defended Sessions by saying, “This guy’s as red-blooded American as you can possibly get. There’s no way he would then try to undermine our Constitutional republic in broad daylight with a foreign power. It doesn’t make sense.”

“Today was just another nail in the coffin for the Russia hoax. No one landed any punches on this guy. It was a lot of innuendo, not a lot of facts. And the reason they keep on shifting targets is because they keep on whiffing.”

Watters said the Democrats have continually shifted targets, moving from gone President Trump to Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House advisor Jared Kushner to fired FBI Director James Comey and now to Sessions.

“And they keep coming up empty handed,” Watters said.

“I don’t know where the evidence is,” Watters continued as he expressed his opinion that collusion did not occur.

Watters did, however, suggest that collusion does exist between two particular parties.

“There is evidence of collusion between the Democrats and the media,” Watters said. “But that’s beside the point.”