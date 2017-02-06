After President Trump’s reported mandate on how female staffers should dress, people offered some tips on how to #dresslikeawoman

A new Twitter storm is erupting over a directive President Donald Trump allegedly gave to his female staffers.

Trump is apparently enforcing a dress code among his employees, directing females to “dress like women,” according to MSN, which attributed the comment to Axios.

Twitter has lit up with tweets from women, posting pictures of professional women dressed in a variety of clothing, including Supreme Court justices, scientists, doctors and firefighters, to name a few.

I am an #actuallivingscientist , in 2015 volunteering for Ebolavirus diagnostics in Sierra Leone #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/I7yUgeeYq1 — Janke Schinkel (@jankeschinkel) February 5, 2017

While u were granted 5 draft deferments. I served 22 yrs. in the military. I #DressLikeAWoman, U @realDonaldTrump need 2 #actlikeapresident pic.twitter.com/K2PS9JCUQA — Ivelisse Viruet (@virueti) February 4, 2017

I'm an epidemiologist improving surveillance of infectious diseases I #DressLikeAWoman and am an #actuallivingscientist pic.twitter.com/rQgMU0Und7 — Bev Paterson PhD (@bevpaterson) February 4, 2017

Trump has apparently scrutinized a specific item of his male staffers’ wardrobes, too, preferring they wear either Trump, Armani, or Brooks Brothers’ ties, MSN reported.

As an #actuallivingscientist, I always make sure to #DressLikeAWoman while doing field work with bees. pic.twitter.com/HmreCI6p0c — Amy Lynn Toth (@Amy_L_Toth) February 5, 2017

