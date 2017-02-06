After President Trump’s reported mandate on how female staffers should dress, people offered some tips on how to #dresslikeawoman
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
A new Twitter storm is erupting over a directive President Donald Trump allegedly gave to his female staffers.

Trump is apparently enforcing a dress code among his employees, directing females to “dress like women,” according to MSN, which attributed the comment to Axios.

Twitter has lit up with tweets from women, posting pictures of professional women dressed in a variety of clothing, including Supreme Court justices, scientists, doctors and firefighters, to name a few.

Trump has apparently scrutinized a specific item of his male staffers’ wardrobes, too, preferring they wear either Trump, Armani, or Brooks Brothers’ ties, MSN reported.

