After railing against dishonest media, President Trump shares a fake news story on his Facebook page

President Donald Trump, critical of the media — even calling CNN fake news — shared a fabricated news story on his Facebook page Thursday.

As of Sunday evening, the post which read: “Smart” with a link to a story indicating Kuwait has imposed its own travel ban, was still published on Trump’s page.

Kuwait “categorically denies these claims and affirms that these reported nationalities have big communities in Kuwait and enjoy full rights,” a ministry spokesman told state news agency KUNA on Friday.





