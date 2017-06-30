After Trump’s insulting tweet about an MSNBC host, a former WH photographer used photos to show him how Obama showed respect to women

Former White House photographer Pete Souza, once again, used photographs and his Instagram page to troll President Donald Trump after he tweeted out an insulting comment about MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

On Thursday, President Trump went on a Twitter tirade against “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. It was his comments about Brzezinski, however, that were especially surprising, considering that they came from the president of the United States.

In the tweet series he wrote, “I heard poorly rated @ Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came…..to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”





I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

The backlash to his tweets was swift, but it was Souza’s photo series, which powerfully portrayed the stark contrast between Trump and former President Barack Obama, that had the deepest impact.

Souza posted a series of five photographs on his Instagram page and labeled each of them “Respect for women.” Each photograph portrayed Obama with a woman or women and explained the story behind each photo.

Respect for women, 2. (President Obama talks with a young woman during a stop at the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Ohio in 2012.)

Respect for women, 3. (President Obama greets US troops after secret all-night flight to Afghanistan in 2010.)

Respect for women, 4. (Homeland Security Advisor Lisa Monaco updates President Obama on the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.)

Respect for women, 5. (President Obama has lunch with Rebekah Erler, who had written him a letter in 2014 about the economic challenges of raising a family.)

Souza has used his photos and Instagram page repeatedly to troll the Trump administration.

In May, after the Trump’s hand holding (not holding) incident, the former White House photographer posted a photo of Barack and Michelle Obama holding hands and simply captioned it, “Holding hands.”

Holding hands.

Earlier this year, after Trump’s awkward meeting with German Chancellour Angela Merkel, Souza posted a photo of Obama and Merkel sharing a warm embrace.

First time meeting Angela Merkel in 2009

He also had some fun at Kellyanne Conway’s expense. After the counselor to the president said that there were microwaves that turned into cameras, Souza posted a cheeky photo showing Obama hiding in a microwave with a camera.