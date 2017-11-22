Alabama Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones is using the words of “conservative voices,” including Ivanka Trump and Jeff Sessions, in a new ad against embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.





Jones’s new ad features quotes attributed to first daughter Ivanka Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Senator Richard Shelby, R-AL, talking about the sexual misconduct allegations against Moore.

“Ivanka Trump says, ‘There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children,'” the ad’s narrator says, quoting Trump.

The narrator continues, “Jeff Sessions says, ‘I have no reason to doubt these young women,’ and Richard Shelby says he will ‘absolutely not’ vote for Roy Moore.”

“Conservative voices,” the ad concludes, “putting women and children over party – doing what’s right.”

AL-Sen: New Doug Jones TV ad features quotes from Ivanka Trump, Jeff Sessions and Richard Shelby Voiceover: “Conservative voices putting children and women over party. Doing what’s right.” pic.twitter.com/gadoU4lfh0 — Medium Buying (@mediumbuyingllc) November 21, 2017

RELATED: President Trump finally weighs in on controversial Senate candidate Roy Moore

Jones, who is running against Moore in a special election in December to replace Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat, has now surpassed Moore in the polls, according to a Real Clear Politics polling average. Moore had been consistently averaging ahead of Jones until The Washington Post published a story, citing multiple sources, alleging that Moore had attempted to have romantic and sexual relationships with teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

One woman, who was only 14 years old at the time, said that Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her after he picked her up and took her to his home in the late 1970s.

Another woman, Beverly Young Nelson, who came forward after the Post published their story, alleges that Moore tried to rape her in his car when she was only 16 years old after picking her up from the restaurant where she worked. She also alleges that the former district attorney told her not to tell anyone.

“He said, ‘You’re just a child,'” Nelson said. “And, he said, ‘I am the district attorney of Etowah County, and if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you.'”