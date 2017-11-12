Alec Baldwin claims President Trump has been writing for “Saturday Night Live” longer than he knows

Actor Alec Baldwin is claiming that President Donald Trump is “Saturday Night Live’s” “head writer,” saying that “90 percent” of their content comes straight from the president’s mouth.

During an interview on “PBS NewsHour,” Baldwin said that he doesn’t “have to go very far to find the material” for his impersonation.”

“Nearly 90 percent of what we say and do are verbatim transcriptions of what Trump has said, ” the actor said. “We don’t really have to go very far to find the material. Trump himself is just spewing it out on a daily basis or a weekly basis.”





“So it’s not about politics meaning I’m misstating or misquoting things that he said and did. That’s one of the jokes we told is that Trump would say how he hates the media, and he hates NBC, and he hates ‘SNL,’ because I say things, and they repeat it right back to the public, he would say. They repeat all the things I say.”

“Of course he’s tormented by the fact that we repeat all the things that he says,” he added.

Although some Trump supporters may be turned off by his impersonation, Baldwin thinks they have more important things to focus on.

“And their inability to put their focus on that is their problem to deal with, and that is that Trump has betrayed nearly every promise he has made to them,” he said.

Baldwin’s impersonation of the president has won rave reviews, and earlier this year, he took home an Emmy award for his recurring role on the late-night program.

This isn’t the first bold statement the actor has made regarding his impersonation of the president. Earlier this week, he claimed that first lady Melania Trump “loves” his impression of her husband.

“Someone told me, who’s friends with someone in the White House or formerly in the White House, that Melania Trump loves ‘SNL’ and she loves my impersonation,” Baldwin said during an interview with WNYC radio’s Brian Lehrer.

Baldwin added: “[President] Trump is horrified and beside himself that his wife actually thinks it’s funny.”

The White House pushed back against his assertion, saying, “That is not true, which is why Mr. Baldwin has no actual names to go with his bizarre assertion,” according to Newsweek.