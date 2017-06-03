Alec Baldwin comes to Kathy Griffin’s defense following her photo scandal: “F**k them all”

Actor Alec Baldwin is coming to the defense of comedian Kathy Griffin in the wake of the fallout surrounding the photo of her holding the faux severed head of President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, a photo was released of Griffin holding a bloody severed head that resembled Trump. A harsh backlash quickly followed the photo’s release, and by Tuesday afternoon, Griffin had issued an apology.

RELATED: At a New York City protest, Alec Baldwin took on Donald Trump “SNL”-style, even without the hair

However, her apology and subsequent press conference weren’t enough to stop the repercussions as Griffin lost an annual gig at CNN, a spokesperson role for Squatty Potty and several of her comedy shows were canceled.





Even some of her original supporters, including Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), have changed their tune as the backlash continues to escalate.

Baldwin, however, is standing by the comedian.

RELATED: Trump “SNL” enemy Alec Baldwin is joining Michael Moore and others for “massive” NYC pre-inauguration protest

On Friday night, the “Saturday Night Live” star went on a Twitter tirade defending Griffin and bringing up his own past shaming at the hands of the GOP, writing in one tweet, “F**k them all.”

1- Dear Kathy Griffin, Kathy….baby…I've been there.

The whole Henry Hyde thing w Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end? — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

2- a joke. That's what I thought. That's what we intended. No one walked out of the studio and said, "No! We're serious!"

No one. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

3- but all your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

4- Kathy…fuck them. Fuck them all. No 1 believes u meant 2 threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

5- ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

Baldwin’s reference to his own past excoriation at the hands of the GOP was in reference to the backlash he received after he joked about wanting to “stone” then-Rep. Henry Hyde during an appearance on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” in 1998.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin blasts Donald Trump once again, says “he’s abused power and people who are less powerful than him”