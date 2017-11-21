Menu
A family faces the devastation of a lifetime after a mother is shot in front of 5 kids, police say
Rahmael Sal Holt, the suspect in the shooting death of New Kensington, Pa., Officer Brian Shaw, is in custody after a days-long manhunt.


Police had been searching for Holt since Friday night’s shooting. He was arrested Monday morning at a home on Ladora Way in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood after law enforcement agencies received a tip that he was there.

In addition to Holt, eight other people were arrested — including his mother.

Shaw, 25, was killed after he pulled over a Jeep on Friday in a traffic stop on Leishman Avenue. According to court documents, the Jeep never stopped, and Holt, who allegedly killed Shaw, fled, after which Shaw pursued him on foot.

Tavon Harper, who police say was driving the Jeep, took off, police said. Holt then fired multiple shots, hitting Shaw, according to court documents.

Shaw was transported to Allegheny Valley Hospital, where he later died.

WPXI confirmed with multiple sources that Shaw was ambushed that night and at least one of the bullets went through a soft spot in his body armor.

Brian Shaw was with the New Kensington Police Department for less than a year.

He worked in East Deer, Frazier and Cheswick prior to working in New Kensington.

He was a 2014 graduate of the Allegheny County Police Training Academy. He worked part-time at several departments until he got his first full-time job.

Officer Brian Shaw via. WPXI

Shaw was from Lower Burrell and attended Burrell High School, according to his Facebook page. He studied criminal justice at Slippery Rock University and graduated in 2013.

A memorial fund has been set up for Officer Brian Shaw. You can donate by going to any First National Bank.

