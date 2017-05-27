Although she doesn’t live in the White House, Hillary Clinton still thinks she won the election

Hillary Clinton is still defiant about what happened on November 8, 2016.

In an extensive new interview with New York Magazine, the former Democratic presidential candidate says that she beat both Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders.

While discussing the election with the magazine, she talked about people wanting her to show her anger and frustration during the debates but that she didn’t think it was a good strategy for her or anyone else.

“I don’t think [anger is] a good strategy for most people,” she told the publication.





When the interviewer pointed out that Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders did use anger as a strategy – one successfully, she replied, “And I beat both of them.”

Clinton also revealed that she was as shocked as everyone else when the results started rolling in on election night:

I was as surprised as anybody when I started getting returns. Because that’s not what anybody — with a couple of outliers — saw in the data. And the feel was good! We had good crowds, we had lots of energy and enthusiasm, and I thought we were going to pull it off. And so did the other side, by the way. They did not believe they were going to win.

The former candidate and first lady also talked about the scandals currently plaguing the current administration, specifically President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Although she thinks that Comey should have been “disciplined” for what he did to her during the election, she doesn’t think that Trump’s decision had anything to do with her.

“I am less surprised than I am worried. Not that he shouldn’t have been disciplined. And certainly, the Trump campaign relished everything that was done to me in July and then particularly in October,” she said of Comey’s firing. “Having said that, I think what’s going on now is an effort to derail and bury the Russia inquiry, and I think that’s terrible for our country.”