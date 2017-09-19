Amateur pornographers arrested for recording sexcapades in Walmart and Burger King

A couple has been arrested after police say they recorded their sex acts in a number of public places, including a Walmart, a Burger King and even a public library.

Authorities arrested Rex Jernigan, 35, and his wife Elizabeth, 33, on September 14 on obscenity charges. Police received a complaint of the couple having sex in a library in Houma, Louisiana. Upon further investigation, authorities discovered that the duo had been dancing the horizontal tango in a number of locations and uploading videos of their sessions to the popular pornography website, PornHub, WGNO reports.





After they were released on bail, Rex (who performs under the moniker Sexybeast82) wrote on his PornHub profile, “to all my friends and followers, the wife and I just recently bailed out of jail for our public videos we posted on PornHub, hopefully soon we’ll get to post a new video soon.” They were quite popular online, with 4,187 subscribers to their page and 1.7 million views, The Smoking Gun reports. Elizabeth is known online as LaylaDevine; she and Rex have posted about 160 pornographic videos to their page.

In addition to the library scene, there were numerous other videos, including clips of Elizabeth exposing herself at a mall in Houma as well as a Walmart and Burger King. They were both booked on six counts of obscenity.