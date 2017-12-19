Menu
joke Read this Next

“What do a pizza delivery driver and a gynecologist have in common?” -- dirty joke by #PizzaGirl backfired big time
Advertisement

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the MoonPie kitchen.

The Tennessee-based brand got into an epic Twitter war with naysayers of their marshmallow-graham cracker-chocolate concoction.


RELATED: J.K. Rowling and Piers Morgan’s weekend Twitter war was the stuff of the ages

Twitter user Kaela Thompson (@KaelaDianne97) threw the first punch, tweeting the brand “Nobody likes moon pies.”

MoonPie responded, saying “Yes they do.” Things escalated quickly and by the end of the fiery exchange, Thompson knew she was beat. She wrote, “Note to self: don’t mess with MoonPie.”

Another user was laughed into deleting their original tweet when, after telling the snack brand “Your time is wasted managing a social media account,” they were met with unparalleled shade.

MoonPie clapped back, writing “Buddy it’s saturday night and you’re talking to a marshmallow sandwich on the internet.”

Whoever is running MoonPie’s account has got quite the attitude — and the love of plenty of adoring fans. One such person tweeted, “I don’t know who is running the @MoonPie twitter, but they are a real American hero.”

From their posts about their snack food, it’s obvious MoonPie is willing to take no prisoner’s because their food is just that good.

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter throws major shade at her mom’s “RHOA” co-star in ongoing feud

Like MoonPie, Wendy’s Twitter account recently went viral when the hamburger company called out someone who implied their food was literal trash.

Jordan Masele (@jordanmasele) messaged the company saying, “If you reply I will buy the whole Wendy’s menu right now.” When Wendy’s asked them to “prove it,” Jordan tweeted a garbage bag as proof and was hit with a burn so sick, ice wouldn’t do much to help.

“Thanks for sharing your baby pictures,” Wendy’s clapped back as readers’ jaws dropped worldwide.

“Sorry friend. You did swing first,” they later wrote, after their target meme’d his woes.

It’s pretty clear MoonPie and Wendy have mastered the art of throwing shade, and we could all stand to learn a thing or two.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

Happy holidays! Tyson and I wish you nothing but the best for 2018

Happy holidays! Tyson and I wish you nothing but the best for 2018

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

A Fox Business host stunned the audience by ripping the Republican tax bill
Rare News

A Fox Business host stunned the audience by ripping the Republican tax bill

,
“What do a pizza delivery driver and a gynecologist have in common?” — dirty joke by #PizzaGirl backfired big time
Rare News

“What do a pizza delivery driver and a gynecologist have in common?” — dirty joke by #PizzaGirl backfired big time

,
A CNN host took a potshot at how Donald Trump drinks water — “I hold it like a man”
Rare News

A CNN host took a potshot at how Donald Trump drinks water — “I hold it like a man”

,
A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced
Rare Life

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

,
Advertisement