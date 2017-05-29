An 8-foot Great White jumped into a boat, and an elderly Australian fisherman didn’t even blink

Let’s all take a moment to appreciate 73-year-old Australian fisherman Terry Selwood’s reaction to a Great White shark hopping into his boat and staring him down for the perfection it is: “Well I’ll be buggered, there’s a shark in my boat.”

Selwood’s experience was unlike any we’ve seen in recent memory, and to tell you the truth, we’d have soiled ourselves if we were in his shoes.

He wasn’t so disturbed by it.

“I caught a blur of something coming over the boat […] and the pectoral fin of the shark hit me on the forearm and knocked me down on the ground to my hands and knees,” the man told ABC News in Australia.





"Well I'll be buggered, there's a shark in my boat!" Terry Selwood tells us how a 200kg great white shark ended up in his fishing boat. pic.twitter.com/HabXaDezkt — ABC News (@abcnews) May 28, 2017

He said the shark was at least 8 feet long and weighed 400 pounds. The boat itself was only 14 feet long and 4-and-a-half feet wide.

Selwood estimated that the shark leapt four feet out of the water. Here’s how he described what happened next:

There I was on all fours and he’s looking at me and I’m looking at him and then he started to do the dance around and shake, and I couldn’t get out quick enough onto the gunnel. I was losing a fair amount of blood, I was stunned, I couldn’t register what happened, and then I thought oh my God, I’ve got to get out of here.

Last night an old bloke was fishing out of his 4.6m seafarer not far off shore from Evans head, he felt the shark hit the side of the boat before breaching at the burly bag hanging off the back resulting in the shark spearing over the back of the boat and into the hull! WTF!!! the fisherman slipped over and was cut on the arm and hand by its pectoral fin before he climbed onto the nose of the boat and called for help! A post shared by Shannon Ryan (@shannon_ryan_) on May 27, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

All things considered, Selwood escaped mostly unscathed, with the help of the Evans Head Marine Rescue Unit.

“He just bounced around in there, and he struck my arm a couple of times, and I thought he’d broke my arm to be honest, but it’s just torn the skin off it,” he said. “People said I’d been bitten by a shark, but he didn’t, he just hit my arm because sharks have very rough skin, and he just tore the skin off it.”

Good old Evans head local A post shared by Shannon Ryan (@shannon_ryan_) on May 28, 2017 at 12:37am PDT

He said this would in no way deter him from going fishing again and joked that next time he might wrestle a croc to keep his name in the spotlight.

He actually described this incident as a “mundane thing,” which we find puzzling. But then again, this is Australia we’re talking about.