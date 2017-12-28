Menu
abuse Read this Next

What an Arizona dad did to get his baby boy to stop crying is an outrage -- the child will never cry again
Advertisement

A Virginia man wearing a “Trust Me” t-shirt showed he was just the opposite after being arrested along with an accomplice for stealing an unlocked car, police claim.


Wilmer Lara Garcia, 23, and Orlen Nunez, 24, of Falls Church both face charges of auto theft.

Fairfax County Police Department

RELATED: He crashed a car right outside the police station and his t-shirt explains the whole story

According to authorities, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, a resident of Falls Church left a Honda Civic warming up on the street with the doors unlocked. It was missing by time she returned to the scene. The men were pulled over in the stolen care blocks away during a traffic stop, according to the Washington Post.

Police say they also discovered altered and forged checks in the car. Garcia, who was wearing the “Trust Me” shirt, is facing an additional two counts of forgery.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

A wife’s underage affair was uncovered by her cop husband, and his twisted response is just the beginning
Rare News

A wife’s underage affair was uncovered by her cop husband, and his twisted response is just the beginning

,
A Florida man’s issues with tiny clams got him arrested
Crime and punishment

A Florida man’s issues with tiny clams got him arrested

,
Former President Barack Obama won this title for the 10th year in a row
Rare News

Former President Barack Obama won this title for the 10th year in a row

,
In a match between a bear and a 68-year-old man over his beloved pet corgi, here’s who somehow lost
Across the U.S.A.

In a match between a bear and a 68-year-old man over his beloved pet corgi, here’s who somehow lost

,
Advertisement