An alleged drunk driver looking for a “safe place” was caught on video driving over grass into a police station’s parking lot

When officers in Upper Darby, Penn., walked into the parking lot of their precinct in the early hours of Wednesday morning, they discovered a 2008 Ford station wagon parked among the cruisers. Inside was 44-year-old Sean McCullough, whom they had just watched drive into the lot on a monitor inside — police say the car reeked of booze.

According to the Delaware County Times, McCullough told officers that he was “looking for a safe place.” When police tried to administer a sobriety test, their visitor was reportedly too drunk to stand up.





Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said that McCullough repeatedly slurred, “I’m hammered.” He also seemed unaware that he’d parked his car at the police station. The superintendent said that two officers watched as the suspect “jumped over the curb and drove onto the grassy plot to avoid the gate.”

This isn’t McCullough’s first run-in with the law; he has been arrested for drunk driving on two occasions. However, those arrests (in 1994 and 1996) have timed out, meaning that the DUI charge from Wednesday’s incident will count as his first.

Chitwood claimed that this is the first such incident he can recall, noting, “Normally, they are driving away. The last thing they want is the cops.”

McCullough is currently out on $10,000 unsecured bail and will return to court on Aug. 28 for a preliminary hearing.