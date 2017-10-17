An innocent woman was shot by police while being held hostage — and now she’s suing them

A woman taken hostage during a deadly bank robbery filed a lawsuit against a law enforcement agency for more than $75,000 after being injured.

Officers shot Julie Huff nine times while trying to take down Cedric Norris. Norris was supposed to be in prison in Texas when he robbed the Bank of Eufaula.

Norris walked into the bank and shot and killed Randy Peterson. He shot another employee and then took Huff, who had been in the bank as a customer, as his hostage.

RELATED: An inmate in the middle of his escape took the warden’s daughter hostage and did the unthinkable





Her attorneys say the gunfire from police left her disabled, unable to work and feeling that her quality of life had decreased.

KOKI-TV tried to contact the defendants listed in the two lawsuits. Some have not returned calls, while others were advised not to comment on the pending litigation.

Her attorneys sent the following statement: