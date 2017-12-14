A Kentucky state lawmaker committed suicide today on a bridge in Mt. Washington, Kentucky today sometime after 5:00 p.m. local time. Police recovered the gun used by State Rep. Dan Johnson, according to WDRB.





Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin tweeted his condolences, saying “these are heavy days in Frankfort [the state capital] and America… May God indeed shed His grace on us all… We sure need it.”

Saddened to hear of tonight’s death of KY Representative Dan Johnson…My heart breaks for his family tonight…These are heavy days in Frankfort and in America…May God indeed shed His grace on us all…We sure need it… — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) December 14, 2017

Rep. Johnson was under investigation for allegations that he molested a 17-year-old girl in 2012 at the Heart of Fire City Church, where he served as Pastor at the time. An investigation first published by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting detailed abuses and impropriety allegedly committed by Johnson while he served as Pastor of the church, including the molestation charge that dated to New Year’s Eve 2012.

The then-17-year-old alleged victim, Maranda Richmond, said she was staying in a “living area” of the church when Johnson, who was reportedly drunk at the time, groped her as she helped him to his room in an apartment below the church’s Fellowship Hall. Richmond says Johnson returned after she’d fallen asleep in the apartment and kissed her head, fondled her over her shirt and penetrated her with his finger.

Johnson denied the charges in a press conference just yesterday. At the church, he said the charges were “something that’s totally false” and an example of sexual assault allegations being made into “political stones and political rocks.”

“I’m mad as can be,” he said in the lengthy press conference.

Johnson was never charged with a crime as a result of the investigation. Just hours before his death, he posted the following Facebook status, according to WDRB:

The accusations from NPR are false GOD and only GOD knows the truth, nothing is the way they make it out to be. AMERICA will not survive this type of judge and jury fake news . Conservatives take a stand. I LOVE GOD and I LOVE MY WIFE, who is the best WIFE in the world,My Love Forever ! My Mom and Dad my FAMILY and all five of my kids and Nine grandchildren two in tummies and many more to come each of you or a total gift from GOD stay strong, REBECCA needs YOU . 9-11-2001 NYC/WTC, PTSD 24/7 16 years is a sickness that will take my life, I cannot handle it any longer. IT Has Won This Life . BUT HEAVEN IS MY HOME. “PLEASE LISTEN CLOSELY, Only Three things I ask of you to do,if you love me is (1)blame no person,Satan is the accuser, so blame the Devil himself. (2) Forgive and Love everyone especially yourself .(3)most importantly LOVE GOD. P.S. I LOVE MY FRIENDS YOU ARE FAMILY ! GOD LOVES ALL PEOPLE NO MATTER WHAT !