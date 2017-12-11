Menu
xray Read this Next

The "most fascinating” surgery of one vet's life involved a dog and 21 weird items in her stomach
Advertisement

MMA fighter Joe Schilling says that Keaton Jones’ mother Kimberly “just wants money” and asked him to share her GoFundMe page when he contacted her to invite them to a Los Angeles Bellatour MMA event to be Keaton’s friend and cheer him up.


“She just running a money scam,” reads the post on Schilling’s Instagram. “Really really sad and disgusting.”

Schilling says he asked her what the money was for, and she reportedly said said “You know, Christmas is coming.”

RELATED: One kid’s upsetting story of being bullied at school is now going viral, and people are rushing to help

A video posted to Facebook last week by Keaton’s mother Kimberly Jones shows the middle schooler breaking down as he describes the bullying he says he is subjected to by other students at his middle school. In a caption, Kimberly Jones said she recorded the video after Keaton had to be picked up from school “again” because he was scared to go to lunch. The video went viral, attracting the attention of everyone from athletes to celebrities.

Since going viral, the video has been made private or taken down entirely.

Greg Clay, the principal of Horace Maynard Middle School where Keaton is a student, says bullying is not as “rampant” as it’s been portrayed in Jones’ now-viral video. His school and staff spoke out against complaints that they weren’t doing enough to stop bullying like Keaton’s, according to USA Today. Clay says the bullying is “not as rampant as the video would have you believe.”

“I can’t tell you what was done,” he added, “but I can tell you action was taken with the children.”

In the video, Keaton says he had milk poured on him and food thrown at him during lunch in the school’s cafeteria. Principal Clay says that particular incident — which was described by Keaton with tears in his eyes — was resolved “weeks ago,” and he wasn’t aware of repeated bullying of Keaton.

Patrick McMahon About the author:
Patrick is a content editor for Rare.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A YouTube star has a sad reason for regretting getting plastic surgery to look like a porn star

A YouTube star has a sad reason for regretting getting plastic surgery to look like a porn star

How did CNN’s fake news story about Donald Trump Jr. and Wikileaks even happen?

How did CNN’s fake news story about Donald Trump Jr. and Wikileaks even happen?

15-year-old girl has harsh words for insurance company after they deny life-saving brain surgery

15-year-old girl has harsh words for insurance company after they deny life-saving brain surgery

Model Adriana Lima just shared the news that no fan ever wanted to hear

Model Adriana Lima just shared the news that no fan ever wanted to hear

Jane Fonda reunited with her “favorite ex-husband” to ring in an extra special birthday

Jane Fonda reunited with her “favorite ex-husband” to ring in an extra special birthday

Authorities say the New York City bomber wanted “revenge” and his choice of target was all about Christmas
Rare News

Authorities say the New York City bomber wanted “revenge” and his choice of target was all about Christmas

,
When a pregnant woman went missing, police found her baby with this suspicious couple
Crime and punishment

When a pregnant woman went missing, police found her baby with this suspicious couple

,
A YouTube star has a sad reason for regretting getting plastic surgery to look like a porn star
Around the world

A YouTube star has a sad reason for regretting getting plastic surgery to look like a porn star

,
The “most fascinating” surgery of one vet’s life involved a dog and 21 weird items in her stomach
Across the U.S.A.

The “most fascinating” surgery of one vet’s life involved a dog and 21 weird items in her stomach

,
Advertisement