An NRA spokeswoman had to move her family due to threats from “gun control advocates”

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch recently revealed that she and her family had to pack up and move because of threats from “gun control advocates.”

First, Loesch documented the story in a series of tweets on her Twitter account and then she made an appearance on Fox News. She said that she spent her weekend preparing to move, that someone got her cell phone number and threatened to shoot her, that someone threatened to “rape [her] to death” and that another “dragged [her] kids” into the harassment.





#MeToo.

Spent my weekend preparing to move due to repeated threats from gun control advocates. 1 pic.twitter.com/cQoZzOYXPt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

2 One guy hunted down my private cell phone number, called when police were here, threatened to shoot me in my front yard. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

3 Another guy created a string of social media accounts, posted photos of my house, threatened to rape me to death. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

4 Another gun control advocate, after threatening to hunt me down and assault me, dragged my kids into it. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

These are only four of 14 tweets on the matter, the rest of which are still on Loesch’s Twitter. Chelsea Clinton, for her part, heard about this and condemned the threats despite her disagreement on politics surrounding guns.

“Dana – this is all awful & unacceptable. Those of us who disagree with you the strongest have a particular responsible to strongly condemn,” she said.

It’s not clear at this time if the threats were credible, but the police did get involved.

“I just want someone to have that choice [to carry a weapon],” Loesch said later on Fox News. “I’ll never stand down.”

“All of this has really underscored why I carry,” she added.

