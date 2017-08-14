An Oregon man warns eclipse watchers to avoid his fate after a partial eclipse left him with lifelong injuries

An Oregon man doesn’t want what happened to him to happen to who will watch next week’s solar eclipse.

Lou Tomososki was watching a partial eclipse in 1962, KGW reported. He told his friend who was watching the show in the sky with him, “If you stare at it long enough the brightness goes away.”

Later that evening, Tomososki and his friend were having vision problems and both are still having issues 55 years later.





A doctor told Tomososki that he burned his retina during the eclipse in 1962, KGW reported.

Now the blurry vision in his right eye won’t go away.

Will what happened 55 years ago keep Tomososki from watching Monday’s eclipse? He said no, but he’ll won’t be looking at the sky as it happens. Instead he’ll just watch it get dark outside, KGW reported.