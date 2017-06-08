Anderson Cooper’s panel gets feisty when a former Trump campaign official and a veteran reporter go at it over Comey

Anderson Cooper moderated one of his famous panels Wednesday night on “Anderson Cooper 360” to discuss the much-anticipated Thursday testimony of fired FBI Director James Comey, and it was not without fireworks.

Political analyst Mary Katherine Ham suggested that it seems to her many reporters on panels have already come to a conclusions before even hearing Comey speak. April Ryan, a veteran White House reporter, returned fire, saying, “I’ve been in that room and in that place 150 feet from the Oval Office for 20 years. So I’m not condemning him, but I’m going to tell you this: there’s a lot of smoke, and there are a lot of alarm bells.”





Jason Miller, a CNN contributor and former Trump campaign official, jumped in to defend his former boss and described Ryan’s claim of alarm bells as a “media creation,” saying, “There were sources who were saying on this network and on other networks that Comey was going to testify that he did not tell the president,” Miller said, referencing whether President Trump was told he was not under investigation, as the president claims.

Miller continued: “I think it’s a big egg on the face of members for many in the media, who wanted this to be a big thing.”

Ryan, having none of what Miller was dishing out, replied, “Oh please, my face is clean, no egg. Republicans are trying to spin as their poll numbers are dropping watching this. People are believing the former FBI director who was fired.”