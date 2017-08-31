Another Civil War reenactment has been cancelled thanks to “recent events”

A second Civil War reenactment in Virginia has been cancelled by local authorities.

WMAL, citing Associated Press, reports that the Fairfax County Park Authority notified reenactors that a planned Civil War Encampment Weekend on September 23 and 24 has been cancelled.

Spokesperson Judy Pedersen cited “recent events” in cancelling the event, which was to take place on the grounds of the Sully Historic Site.

This cancellation parallels another cancellation by the Virginia city of Manassas in the immediate wake of the deadly protests in Charlottesville. Citing “the safety of our residents, visitors and reenactors,” Manassas cancelled a “Civil War Weekend” planned for late August.





The cancellations come as a group of marchers walk from Charlottesville to Washington DC in a show of “peaceful disobedience.” They demand the removal of Confederate monuments around the country and the resignation of Charlottesville mayor Michael Signer, according to WTOP.