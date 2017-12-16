Menu
This case of stolen valor by a "Green Beret" is so obvious it's almost comical
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — A Navajo Code Talker who used his native language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II has died in Arizona.


Navajo Nation officials say Teddy Draper Sr. died Thursday at age 96 in the small city of Prescott.

Tribal officials say Draper lived in Chinle, Arizona.

Draper and other Navajos followed in the footsteps of the original 29 who developed the code.

Navajo Code Talkers Keith Little, left, Teddy Draper Sr., right, joke around during the filming of a documentary about them Saturday, Oct. 28, 2006, in Gallup, N.M. The film crew have been documenting the former Marines for the past year even taking them back to Iwa Jima where they recounted their experiences in front the camera. The Navajo language was used as a code the Japanese never deciphered. (AP Photo/Donovan Quintero)

He was part of the 5th Marine Division, fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima and received a Purple Heart as well as a Congressional Silver Medal.

Funeral plans were pending and a list of Draper’s survivors wasn’t immediately available Thursday.

Draper’s death came nine days after another Navajo Code Talker, George B. Willie Sr., died in Arizona at age 92.

Associated Press

