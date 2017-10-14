Another North Korea missile warning has been issued and, yes, it has to do with the U.S.
North Korea isn’t happy that the U.S. and South Korea will be conducting a joint naval drill next week and is reportedly planning another ballistic missile launch to rattle the old saber, reports say.

RELATED: North Korean foreign minister says nukes are a “sword of justice”

As a direct response to the The U.S. Navy’s announcement of on Friday that the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier will be involved in a joint drill with South Korea next week, the U.S. territory of Guam has been singled out as a target by an angry North Korea accusing the U.S. of “reckless moves,” the Telegraph reported citing a South Korean government source.


What’s more, it was reported Saturday that ballistic missiles mounted on launchers were being moved near Pyongyang.

From the Telegraph:

[South Korea’s The Donga Ilbo daily] source said US military officials believe the movement could indicate preparation for a test launch of a missile comparable to the Hwasong-14 inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) or Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).

Another probability could be the testing of the new Hwasong-13 ICBM (solid engine) that has a longer maximum range than the Hwasong-14.

RELATED: Trump has “lit the wick of war,” North Korean official says

That government source said that North Korea could attempt “a simultaneous launch of ICBM and IRBM within a few days” as a “protest against the US’s show of military might.”

The threat comes not long after a Russian lawmaker issued an even more dire warning that the West Coast in the United States could be in Kim Jong-un’s sights.

