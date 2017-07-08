Another razor blade has been found on a Walmart shopping cart, sparking concerns about a dangerous new trend

For the second time in a few days, a Walmart in Festus, Missouri, has to answer questions about a shopping cart found to have a razor blade hidden under its handlebar.

The story could be seen as the start of a dangerous new trend designed to hurt people at random while they shop, but authorities right now believe that the person behind it might just be a shoplifter who has used the blades to cut off tags or open packages before leaving the razor behind.





Last Sunday, Michelle Patterson was cut by a razor blade as she sanitized a cart handlebar with a wipe. She was not seriously hurt, but the story was still of public concern.

“The lady behind me had a toddler. That would have been her cart if I hadn’t been there first,” she told Fox2Now. “That’s what upsets me.”

It is not hard to imagine people accidentally slashing their wrists or fingers.

The store responded by calling the incident “disturbing.”

“It’s disturbing that someone might try to injure a customer or associate, and we’re grateful no one was seriously hurt. We’ve checked all shopping carts and are currently conducting regular checks. We’ve also reviewed surveillance footage and will continue working with police to find the person responsible,” the store said in a statement.

Now another razor blade has been found on a cart handlebar.

The culprit could be the same person, and police are reviewing surveillance footage for the suspect.