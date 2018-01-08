A Washington sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty has been identified.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says one of its own — Deputy Daniel McCartney, 34, — was killed responding to a reported home invasion in Frederickson on Sunday night.





Pierce Co Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney #484

EOW 1/8/18

34 yrs old, survived by wife & 3 young sons#PCSD since 2014, previously Hoquiam PD officer, Navy veteran Deputy, Father, Husband, Son, Friend, Brother. Hero. We are heartbroken but steadfast in our pursuit of justice. pic.twitter.com/jX4UU9hvm5 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 8, 2018

In a statement posted to Facebook, the department wrote:

“We are heartbroken to report that Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel A. McCartney, #PCSD #484, lost his life in the line of duty while courageously protecting the citizens of Pierce County. Deputy Daniel McCartney was 34 years old, married, a father of three young boys, and a resident of the Yelm area. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and has served as a deputy with our department since 2014.”



One of the two suspects encountered by sheriff’s deputies was also shot and killed, according to the Seattle Times, which reports that the other suspect remains at large at this time. At this time, law enforcement officials are conducting a massive manhunt to locate the second suspect in Sunday’s home invasion.

That second suspect is described as a “mixed-race or white” man who is tall and thin, wearing curly dark hair in a ponytail at the time of the shooting. He has “a large pointy nose and pock marks on the right side of his face;” at the time of the crime, he was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a black beanie.

Pierce County urges the public to come forward with tips pertaining to the suspect’s identity or whereabouts. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 855-798-8477.

“He ran toward trouble, he ran to protect somebody whose house was being actively broken into,” said Pastor. The department, he added, has been “thin” and “stretched” from a shortage of officers that was reported as early as 2016.