Apple is unveiling some pretty exciting technology

This year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is being held in San Jose, Calif.

WWDC brings together developers and Apple engineers from all around the world. The conference will be in session from June 5 to 8 and will include hands-on labs, guest speakers, consultations and special events.

RELATED: The always forward-thinking Apple provides healthcare via their technology in this “Conan” sketch

It is expected that Apple will be unveiling their latest versions of iOS and macOS at the conference.



