Are you guilty of “binge racing” your favorite TV shows? The answer is probably yes

The notoriously secretive streaming giants Netflix recently decided to release some information on the viewing preferences and makeup of the super fans who subscribe to its service — and they’ve labelled the most dedicated viewers “binge racers.”

“Binge Racers are defined as members who completed a season of a TV show within 24 hours of its release,” Netflix said in a recent statement. So breezing through an entire season of a particular show within a day might make you feel like a worthless human, but at least Netflix is paying attention to you, and they’ve compiled an interest list to keep track of who is binge racing what and when.





RELATED: Hey space fans — you can now explore other planets and moons using Google Maps

The two most binge-raced shows were “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” and “Fuller House” — both revivals of popular series. But the list also featured a variety of different genres, and a few surprising placements like the Ashton Kutcher sitcom “The Ranch” and anime series “The Seven Deadly Sins.” Geographically, Canada has the highest number of binge racers per-capita since 2013, when Netflix began recording the data due to its original-programming push that included shows like “House of Cards” (16th on the list) and prison drama “Orange Is the New Black” (which was ninth.)

Binge racing champions Canada are followed by the U.S. and three Scandinavian countries: Denmark, Finland and Norway.

“There’s a unique satisfaction that comes from being the first to finish a story – whether it’s the final page of a book or the last, climactic moments of your favorite TV show.” Netflix executive Brian Wright claimed. “Netflix allows you to watch in a way you never could before, and there’s nothing better than seeing a show engage our members and ignite a passion for viewing.”