A British model who was drugged, kidnapped and held for days escaped because a gang broke its own rules

British model Chloe Ayling, 20, who was drugged, kidnapped and held against her will, recounted her terrifying experience to police and in an interview with The Telegraph.

Ayling was first captured and thrown into the trunk of a car after being lured to a fake shoot in Milan, reports the New York Post. She said that she screamed so loudly that her captors had to pull over a few times.

“A person wearing black gloves came from behind and put one hand on my neck and one on my mouth to stop me from screaming,” she recalled. “A second person wearing a black balaclava gave me an injection in my right forearm. I think I lost consciousness. When I woke up, I was wearing a pink bodysuit and the socks I am wearing now.”





After being driven to a remote location, Ayling said that she remained handcuffed and was forced to sleep on a sleeping bag on the floor.

One of the accused masterminds being her kidnapping, Lukasz Pawel Herba, informed Ayling that she’d be sold to a Middle Eastern bidder. Herba, who is a Polish national, was said to be connected to an underground group called the Black Death Group. He boasted that he made $17 million in the past five years for human trafficking.

“She shed a tear, she was so brave,” said Italian lawyer Francesco Pesce. “She is such a young girl to have been subjected to such an ordeal. She must have suffered so much.”

“I’ve been through a terrifying experience,” she said.

The woman was held at a farmhouse for six days and reports say the main reason she is safe and sound today is that she is a mother. The captors viewed this as a moral obstacle, or, put another way, it “broke the gang’s rules.”

The bag she was stuffed in is pictured below.

She is still on alert, though, because of a letter thats she was reportedly sent, according to the Daily Mail.

She was released, her kidnappers said, because a “mistake was made by capturing you, especially considering you are a young mother that should have in no circumstances be lured into kidnapping.”

The catch? “You and your family will, in no way ever talk about us in bad language and without respect” and have “agreed to pay outstanding costs of your release of $50,000. We expect that money to be paid in BitCoins within one month.”

They threatened that “Any sort of disobedience with the above will result in your elimination.”