A Canadian man who brutally beheaded a bus passenger in 2008 has been granted his freedom

Will Baker, formerly known as Vince Li, is a Canadian man who immigrated from China and is a diagnosed schizophrenic who killed Tim McLean, a young carnival worker, in 2008. He beheaded McLean on a bus and proceeded to attempt to eat him. He was found to not be criminally responsible due to mental illness and has been granted his freedom after being kept in a psychiatric hospital for most of his time since the incident.

Baker has been living in an apartment on his own since November but was still subjected to monitoring in order to make sure he took his medication. His doctor confirmed that he is certain that Baker will stay on his medication on his own and will continue to work with his treatment team if needed.





Manitoba’s Criminal Code Review Board decided on Friday that they are “of the opinion that the weight of evidence does not substantiate that Mr. Baker poses a significant threat to the safety of the public.”

Member of Parliament James Bezan opposed the decision, calling it an insult to McLean’s family. On the other hand, Chris Summerville, executive director of the Manitoba Schizophrenia Society, has worked with Baker in the past and believes he deserves his freedom.

“He is no longer a violent person,” Summerville said. “I will say, yes, he absolutely understands that he has to (take his medication) and has a desire to live a responsible, moral life and never succumb to psychotic episodes and not to hurt anybody ever again.”

