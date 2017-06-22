A faulty whipped cream dispenser caused the bizarre untimely death of this fitness model

"Le bonheur n’est pas une destination à atteindre mais une façon de voyager."🌟 • • "Happiness is not a state to arrive at, but a manner of traveling."🌟 A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

A French fitness model popular on social media died from an unusual accident when a faulty whipped cream dispenser exploded and struck her in the chest.

Rebecca Burger’s family published a Facebook post announcing her death and also posted a photograph on Instagram showing a similar dispenser to the one that killed the 33-year-old woman, who had become popular in France for posting photos of herself modeling bikinis and exercise gear.

The Instagram post reads: “Here is an example of a chantilly siphon that exploded and struck Rebecca’s thorax, resulting in her death.”





The family also warned others not to use the same type of dispenser, warning, “Several tens of thousands of defective devices are still in circulation.”

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Burger received medical attention, but the BBC reported that she ultimately died from cardiac arrest. Burger had more than 55,000 followers on Facebook and 154,000 followers on Instagram, where she had posted a vast catalogue of photographs.

The BBC also reported that a French consumer group has warned for years about faulty connectors on the gas capsules, which can cause them to break and be expelled at dangerous speeds.

Burger, who also provided fans tips on food and fitness, competed in fitness and beauty competitions across over the world. Hundreds of fans commented on the Facebook post announcing her death.

“Rebecca was a real model for a lot of people and a real source of inspiration,” wrote one fan.